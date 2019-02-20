PM to Corbyn: Hatton a hero, Churchill a villain

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Brexit, Churchill and Hatton
Theresa May challenges Jeremy Corbyn, saying what he had done to a "once proud Labour Party", would leave former PM Clement Atlee and former foreign secretary Ernest Bevin spinning in their graves.
She said he made "[Derek] Hatton a hero, Churchill a villain" after the Labour leader accused her of putting party interests above the interests of the country when he asked about a no deal Brexit.
20 Feb 2019
