'We need a mammoth listening exercise'
John McDonnell says the Labour leadership needs to carry out a "mammoth, massive listening exercise" to address criticisms from its MPs.

The shadow chancellor said he would take the advice of deputy leader Tom Watson, the wider Parliamentary Labour Party and others to "find a way forward" after seven MPs resigned on Monday.

  • 19 Feb 2019