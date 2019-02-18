Media player
MP: 'Honda closure nothing to do with Brexit'
The expected closure of the Honda plant in Swindon is nothing to do with Brexit, according to the local MP.
Justin Tomlinson, the Tory MP for North Swindon, said the company had been "crystal clear" the decision was nothing to do with the UK's planned exit from the EU on 29 March.
He said it would be a "huge, huge blow" to the local economy, but the government would do what it could to support staff.
18 Feb 2019
