John McDonnell: Resigning MPs have 'responsibility' to call by-elections
John McDonnell has called for the seven MPs who resigned from Labour on Monday to face by-elections.
The shadow chancellor said the MPs had stood on a Labour platform in the last general election, and if they now represented something else, they "have a responsibility to go back to the electorate".
18 Feb 2019
