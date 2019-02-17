Labour split 'would be like 1980s'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour split 'would be like 1980s' - John McDonnell

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says there is no need for Labour MPs who are rumoured to be on the verge of leaving the party to quit.

Comparing the prospect to the Labour-SDP split of the 1980s, he said it could prevent the party getting into power.

  • 17 Feb 2019