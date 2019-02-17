PM 'must talk to Labour' over Brexit
Theresa May must approach Labour for a "serious discussion" over Brexit by the end of the month, the shadow chancellor has said.

John McDonnell told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show that the prime minister can secure parliamentary approval for a deal, but only if she is prepared to negotiate with Labour over its approach.

  • 17 Feb 2019