Pupils skip school for environmental protest
Video

Children protest over climate change and environment

A global campaign calling for action over climate change saw thousands of British children walk out of school to take part and protest.

Politics Live heard from some of those outside Parliament on what they wanted to achieve and why they were not in school.

  • 15 Feb 2019
