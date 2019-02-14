Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why has Theresa May lost again on Brexit?
The prime minister has lost another significant vote over her Brexit plans.
The defeat came after a pro-Brexit group of Conservative MPs - the European Research Group - abstained in a Commons vote on the government's approach.
So what might Theresa May do next? Our political correspondent Iain Watson explains.
-
14 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window