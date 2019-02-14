Why has Theresa May lost again on Brexit?
The prime minister has lost another significant vote over her Brexit plans.

The defeat came after a pro-Brexit group of Conservative MPs - the European Research Group - abstained in a Commons vote on the government's approach.

So what might Theresa May do next? Our political correspondent Iain Watson explains.

