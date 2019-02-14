Barrage of criticism for Chris Grayling

Media player
Opposition call for Chris Grayling to step down
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has faced strong criticism from MPs in the House of Commons over an abandoned ferry contract.
The SNP's Gavin Newlands was one of several MPs who attacked his conduct and shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald called for Mr Grayling to step down.
It follows the cancellation of a controversial no-deal Brexit contract with Seaborne Freight, a firm that has no ships.
Transport minister Nusrat Ghani defended her colleague calling the opposition's attacks "embarrassing".
14 Feb 2019
