"I didn't know what was happening to me"
Rachael Knappier has campaigned for tougher regulations for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, after she suffered painful injuries when a lip injection given at a Botox party went horribly wrong.
Filmed and edited by Elena Bailey
14 Feb 2019
