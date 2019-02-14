Leadsom's Valentine's ode to Brexit deal
Brexit: Andrea Leadsom reads Valentine's ode to deal

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom has marked Valentine's Day with a "roses are red" poem about leaving the EU.

Her effort - suggesting "our future is bright, with a good deal in sight" - was met with groans from the opposition benches.

