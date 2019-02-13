McDonnell brands Churchill a 'villian'

Media player
John McDonnell brands Winston Churchill a 'villian'
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called Sir Winston Churchill a "villain".
When asked whether Churchill was a hero or villain at a Politico event, the shadow chancellor replied: "Tonypandy - villain".
13 Feb 2019
