Leslie: 'Played like fools' by Labour leadership

Brexit: Chris Leslie critical of Labour over referendum
A Labour MP said no-one could explain why his party was not backing calls for a new EU referendum, with one option being to remain in the EU.
Chris Leslie said Labour's stance on Brexit was "not acceptable" and that "we are being played like fools" by its leadership.
And he claimed the party political system was "shattered, and it is broken, and letting this country down".
14 Feb 2019
