PM 'expects BBC to continue free TV licences'

Theresa May said taxpayers want the BBC to use "its substantial licence fee income in an appropriate way", when asked about the future of free TV licences for over-75s.

Labour MP Rosie Cooper asked Theresa May about a Tory election promise to keep the provision for those 75 and older.

The BBC has just ended a consultation about the government-funded scheme, which is due to end in 2020.

The PM said she expects the BBC to continue the scheme.

