PM 'expects BBC to continue free TV licences'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: May 'expects BBC to continue free TV licences' for over-75s
Theresa May said taxpayers want the BBC to use "its substantial licence fee income in an appropriate way", when asked about the future of free TV licences for over-75s.
Labour MP Rosie Cooper asked Theresa May about a Tory election promise to keep the provision for those 75 and older.
The BBC has just ended a consultation about the government-funded scheme, which is due to end in 2020.
The PM said she expects the BBC to continue the scheme.
Rolling political coverage in text, video, stills and social media
-
13 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47228532/pmqs-may-expects-bbc-to-continue-free-tv-licences-for-over-75sRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window