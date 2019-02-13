PM challenged on 'rip-off' energy cap pledge

Video

An MP reminds the PM of her call to end to rip-off energy prices, but tells her 2.5 million people were now in fuel poverty.

Steve McCabe said one firm announced a 10% price rise, days after Ofgem "relaxed her energy cap".

Theresa May said her party introduced the energy price cap and that consumers now save £1bn each year.

