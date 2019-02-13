PM: Stop and search 'effective tool' for police

Video

Stop and search, when carried out the right way, is an "effective tool for our police forces" Theresa May has said, adding that officers must these powers "lawfully",

The prime minister - and former home secretary - was responding to Conservative MP Gareth Thomas who said the number of police stop and searches had fallen by two thirds in four years, but stabbings has increased by a third.

Rolling political coverage in text, video, stills and social media