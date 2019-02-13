Corbyn on Seaborne ferries: What went wrong?

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Seaborne ferry contract
Jeremy Corbyn said the government's handling of Brexit had been "costly, shambolic and deliberately evasive", and asked what went wrong with its abandoned contract with Seaborne Freight.
After the prime minister told him there has been "due diligence", the Labour leader said he was "really impressed" that she could "keep a straight face" with that reply.
Rolling political coverage in text, video, stills and social media
13 Feb 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window