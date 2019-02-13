Corbyn and May remember 1966 World Cup
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Corbyn and May pay tribute to goalkeeper Gordon Banks

The prime minister and leader of the opposition paid tribute to goalkeeper Gordon Banks, saying they were both old enough to remember England winning the 1966 World Cup.

The Sheffield-born goalkeeper, who played for England, Leicester City and Stroke City, died aged 81, on Tuesday.

Rolling political coverage in text, video, stills and social media

  • 13 Feb 2019
Go to next video: PM: Stop and search 'effective tool' for police