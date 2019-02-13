Theresa May's Brexit deal or no deal?

Media player
Labour: MPs will try to force Brexit delay to avoid no deal
If the UK was headed for a no deal in March, a "concerted effort" would force the prime minister to seek to delay Brexit, the shadow Brexit secretary has said.
Labour's Sir Keir Starmer told Today such a move would get a majority in the House of Commons and so MPs will not have to choose between Theresa May's deal or no deal.
13 Feb 2019
