Theresa May statement on Brexit timings

Brexit: Full statement from Theresa May on new timings
Theresa May has said she could not agree with Jeremy Corbyn's suggestion that the UK should remain a member of the EU Customs Union.
She was giving a statement to MPs, confirming new dates for Brexit votes in the Commons in February and March.
Rolling coverage in text, video and stills and social media reaction
12 Feb 2019
