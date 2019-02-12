Corbyn: PM with 'more excuses and more delays'

Media player
Jeremy Corbyn reacts to PM's Brexit statement
The Labour leader accused the prime minister of "recklessly running down the clock" and trying to "blackmail" MPs into backing her Brexit deal.
Jeremy Corbyn spoke about previous delays to the timing of a "meaningful vote", and asked when it would take place.
Rolling coverage in text, video and stills and social media reaction
12 Feb 2019
