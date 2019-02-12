Corbyn: PM with 'more excuses and more delays'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn reacts to PM's Brexit statement

The Labour leader accused the prime minister of "recklessly running down the clock" and trying to "blackmail" MPs into backing her Brexit deal.

Jeremy Corbyn spoke about previous delays to the timing of a "meaningful vote", and asked when it would take place.

Rolling coverage in text, video and stills and social media reaction

  • 12 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Theresa May statement on Brexit timings