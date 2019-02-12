Theresa May: 'We all need to hold our nerve'
Brexit: Theresa May's statement on EU negotiations

Theresa May has told MPs she believes the government can reach a Brexit deal that the House can support.

"We now all need to hold our nerve to get the changes that this House requires," the prime minister said.

