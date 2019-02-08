Media player
Brexit: Michael Walker on Labour's EU referendum policy
Remainers have struggled to get Leavers to back their campaign for a new EU referendum and there is not enough support for a fresh vote, says Michael Walker.
In a personal film for This Week, Michael Walker from Novara Media said it was time Remainers "stopped blaming Corbyn for their own failings".
UK viewers can watch the full programme, with studio discussion featuring Alastair Campbell, for 12 months from transmission
08 Feb 2019
