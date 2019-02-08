Renegotiating Brexit deal is 'dead end'

Video

Dutch MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld tells Newsnight the EU will not renegotiate Britain's Brexit withdrawal agreement, despite Prime minister Theresa May asking Brussels "countless" times.

Speaking to Newsnight on Thursday, the vice-chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe called for cross-party alliance from British MPs "in the interest of he nation".

The UK government hope to get a modified version of the existing withdrawal agreement through the UK Parliament, but it will have to be ratified by the European Parliament too.

