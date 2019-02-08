Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Cambridge professor invites Jacob Rees-Mogg to 'naked debate'
A Cambridge economics professor has challenged Brexiteer Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg to a 'naked debate'.
Dr Victoria Bateman campaigns against Brexit naked, saying it will leave the UK economy "exposed".
She spoke to the Today programme's John Humphrys.
-
08 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47171829/brexit-cambridge-professor-invites-jacob-rees-mogg-to-naked-debateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window