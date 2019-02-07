May: I am going to deliver Brexit on time

Media player
Theresa May on Brexit timing and Tusk 'hell' tweet
Theresa May said Donald Tusk's comments about a "special place in hell" for those who campaigned for Brexit without a plan "were not helpful and caused widespread dismay" in the UK.
After meeting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, the UK PM also told BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg that she was going to deliver Brexit "on time".
07 Feb 2019
