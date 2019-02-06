MP: Delay Brexit to protect insulin supply
PMQs: Sobel and Lidington on post-Brexit insulin supply

Labour MP Alex Sobel said 99.5% of the UK's supply of insulin comes from the EU and a constituent is not sleeping over fears about the lack of the hormone after Brexit.

He called on David Lidington to delay Article 50 to ensure supplies would continue.

