Jenkin: What is Brexit hold-up?
PMQs: Bernard Jenkin and David Lidington on Brexit progress

Brexiteer Sir Bernard Jenkin asked David Lidington, standing in for the PM at PMQs, about a 'hold-up' for the 'Malthouse compromise' to deal with fears over the Northern Ireland backstop.

  • 06 Feb 2019
