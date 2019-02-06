Jenkin: What is Brexit hold-up?

Media player
PMQs: Bernard Jenkin and David Lidington on Brexit progress
Brexiteer Sir Bernard Jenkin asked David Lidington, standing in for the PM at PMQs, about a 'hold-up' for the 'Malthouse compromise' to deal with fears over the Northern Ireland backstop.
06 Feb 2019
