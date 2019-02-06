Francois: Which bit of 'replaced' was not clear?
PMQs: Mark Francois and David Lidington on Brexit timing

A Brexiteer MP reminded the PM's stand-in at PMQs about a previous vote, and questioned government policy about the Northern Ireland backstop,

Mark Francois asked David Lidington about the pledge to prevent a hard border.

  • 06 Feb 2019
