Leadsom on Tusk: The man has no manners

Andrea Leadsom on Donald Tusk's Brexit comments
Andrea Leadsom said Donald Tusk's comments, about a "special place in hell" for some Brexiteers, showed he had no manners, when she watched a clip of him speaking with the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
The leader of the House of Commons asked who the European Council President was, and who voted for him.
06 Feb 2019
