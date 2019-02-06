Tusk on 'special place in hell'
Brexit: EU's Donald Tusk on 'special place in hell'

Donald Tusk has told a press conference that he has been "wondering what a special place in hell looks like for those who proposed Brexit without a sketch of a plan".

The President of the European Council also said he was prepared for the "possible fiasco" of a no-deal Brexit.

