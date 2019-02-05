Student challenges 'evil and nasty' Tory label

Video

A student spoke about being called names and insulted for her political stance.

Dominique Samuels from the Turning Point UK group told Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn she wanted to challenge the "evil and nasty" label within universities about the Conservative Party.

She also spoke student politics with former Labour adviser Ayesha Hazarika and the Telegraph's Camilla Tominey.

