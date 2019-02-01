Media player
Tom Watson: My sugar addiction caused constant hunger
Labour MP Tom Watson is backing the Fizz Free February campaign to stop people drinking sugary drinks.
Mr Watson, who was diagnosed with type two diabetes and lost seven stone, told the BBC his sugar addiction had caused constant hunger for 30 years.
"I was on three-hour cycles where I was getting sugar spikes and drops. When I took refined sugar out of my diet, I just stopped being hungry."
01 Feb 2019
