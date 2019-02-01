'Chavez always worked to improve the poor'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Venezuela: Ken Livingstone on Chavez, and US sanctions
Donald Trump wants regime change in Venezuela, says former Labour MP Ken Livingstone.
In a personal film for This Week, on an old London bus, the former London Mayor recalled how cheap oil from Venezuela helped cut the transport costs in the UK capital.
He said of the US: “We should all stand up to these appalling policies, we don't want to see another Chilean dictatorship in Latin America."
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 12 months from transmission
-
01 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47091184/venezuela-ken-livingstone-on-chavez-and-us-sanctionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window