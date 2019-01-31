John Mann: This is not transactional politics

Video

John Mann has urged the PM to "show us the money" as she seeks to woo rebel MPs to back her on Brexit.

The Labour backbencher was among 14 who rebelled against his front bench on a Brexit vote this week.

Jeremy Corbyn has warned Labour MPs against backing Mrs May's Brexit deal in exchange for money for their constituencies.

But Mr Mann, who was in talks with Cabinet Office officials, said it was "not about transactional politics" but about "transformative investment" in areas that needed it.