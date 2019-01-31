MP compares Taunton to Aleppo

Video

Bridgwater and West Somerset MP Ian Liddell-Grainger has compared Taunton to the Syrian city of Aleppo during a Commons debate on the survival of the High Street.

He told MPs: “Exeter city has just brought out an excellent report looking 20 years ahead for the security and growth of their city centre. Across the border, my county town Taunton is more like Aleppo than anything else.”

Large parts of Aleppo, Syria's second city, were left in ruins after it became a key battleground in the war between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and rebels who wanted to overthrow him.

Read more about the BBC's coverage of Aleppo