Jeremy Hunt: Brexit may go into 'extra time'
"Extra time" may be needed to finalise legislation for Brexit, the foreign secretary told the Today programme.
He said: "If we ended up approving a deal in the days before the 29 March then we might need some extra time to pass critical legislation."
31 Jan 2019
