MP and new mother makes political history

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq allowed proxy votes for Brexit
A heavily pregnant MP who voted from a wheelchair a few weeks ago, has since given birth and was allowed to vote by proxy for the latest round of Brexit votes.
Tulip Siddiq told Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn her Hampstead and Kilburn seat had 22,000 EU nationals and she wanted to vote for them and herself in a series of votes on Tuesday night.
She said: "I asked for a proxy vote, which has never been done in Parliament before, and it happened last night for the first time."
30 Jan 2019
