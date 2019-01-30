MP and new mother makes political history

Video

A heavily pregnant MP who voted from a wheelchair a few weeks ago, has since given birth and was allowed to vote by proxy for the latest round of Brexit votes.

Tulip Siddiq told Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn her Hampstead and Kilburn seat had 22,000 EU nationals and she wanted to vote for them and herself in a series of votes on Tuesday night.

She said: "I asked for a proxy vote, which has never been done in Parliament before, and it happened last night for the first time."