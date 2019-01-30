Rail passengers 'need money, not press releases'

Video

A Devon MP asked the prime minister to help South West England keep its main train line open by unblocking a £300m upgrade plan, five years after part of it was washed in to the sea at Dawlish.

Luke Pollard claimed the Department for Transport was "sitting on" the plan.

Theresa May said "world-leading engineers" had started investigations, and the work was a "national priority".

Live political coverage in text, images and video