Speaker: Stop it, it's utterly irresponsible
PMQs: Speaker John Bercow warns chanting MPs

The Speaker appeared very annoyed with MPs on the Tory benches about their noise at prime minister's questions, as the SNP's Ian Blackford was responding to Theresa May.

  • 30 Jan 2019
