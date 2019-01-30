Video

UK companies are likely to speed up plans for a no-deal Brexit in response to Tuesday's votes in Parliament, the head of the CBI said.

Carolyn Fairbairn told Today a plan to renegotiate the UK's withdrawal deal "feels like a real throw of the dice".

"I don't think there will be a single business this morning who is stopping or halting their no-deal planning," she said in response to the idea.

"I fear they may even be accelerating it," she added.