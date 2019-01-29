How did PM do in Brexit amendment votes?
Brexit amendments: A good day for May?

MPs have backed seeking "alternative arrangements" to replace the Irish backstop in Theresa May's Brexit plan, despite the insistence from the European Union that the agreement cannot be changed.

The BBC's Jonathan Blake explains what the vote means for the prime minister.

