May 'to seek withdrawal agreement changes'

Brexit: May 'to seek changes to EU withdrawal agreement'
Prime Minister Theresa May has responded to MPs backing an amendment calling for an alternative to the Irish backstop.
Speaking in the House of Commons following votes on a series of amendments, she said she would speak to the EU to seek "legally binding changes to the withdrawal agreement".
She said the House had also "reconfirmed its view" that the UK should not leave the EU without a deal - something she said she agreed with.
But she said, "simply opposing no deal is not enough to stop it".
She added: "This government will redouble its effort to get a deal the House can support."
-
29 Jan 2019