Venezuelans in UK on crisis in homeland

More than two million people have left Venezuela since 2014, as political instability, food and medicine shortages, and hyper-inflation have made life increasingly difficult in the country.

Now the UK may follow the US in calling for President Nicolas Maduro to stand aside and recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as president.

Politics Live spoke to some Venezuelans living in the UK, about the crisis in their homeland.

