Corbyn would negotiate a customs union
Brexit: Corbyn and Labour would negotiate customs union

As Jeremy Corbyn responded to the debate on Brexit amendment votes, he was challenged by Labour's Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and the prime minister about party policy on a customs union.

Theresa May asked him to clarify details, and the Labour leader said his plan would be "inclusive and designed to ensure that our jobs are protected" with frictionless and seamless trade with EU nations.

He blamed Mrs May for a lack of progress and told MPs the PM had "suffered the worse defeat of any government in British history".

  • 29 Jan 2019
