'Need to send message about what we do want'

Brexit: Theresa May faces MPs ahead of amendment votes
Theresa May opened her statement on the Brexit votes and amendments by saying the vote earlier this month rejecting her deal was "decisive and I listened".
She said MPs had made it clear they did not want a no-deal Brexit, a general election, a second referendum, or her deal as it stood.
But the prime minister told MPs they needed "to send a message about what we do want".
29 Jan 2019
