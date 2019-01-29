The view from either side of Brexit
Brixton and Boston were on opposite sides in the 2016 EU referendum.

Brixton's London borough of Lambeth voted more heavily to stay in the European Union than anywhere else other than Gibraltar, while Boston in Lincolnshire saw the strongest vote to leave.

We asked people in both places how they felt about Brexit now, over two years after they cast their votes.

