Brexit: 'If we leave without a deal, we'll be less safe'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: UK will be 'less safe' without a deal

The former head of MI5, Baroness Manningham-Buller, has warned of the consequences of leaving the European Union without a deal, saying the UK will be "less safe".

She told BBC Radio 4's World at One programme that "we have a very serious terrorist problem in this country" and "there's a range of security issues which are dealt with better... in a European context, than not".

  • 28 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Europol boss confident of Brexit security deal