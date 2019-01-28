Media player
Brexit: UK will be 'less safe' without a deal
The former head of MI5, Baroness Manningham-Buller, has warned of the consequences of leaving the European Union without a deal, saying the UK will be "less safe".
She told BBC Radio 4's World at One programme that "we have a very serious terrorist problem in this country" and "there's a range of security issues which are dealt with better... in a European context, than not".
28 Jan 2019
