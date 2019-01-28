MSP brands Churchill a 'white supremacist'

Video

A Green MSP repeated his social media quote on BBC2's Politics Live that Sir Winston Churchill was "a white supremacist and a mass murderer”.

But Ross Greer was told by Conservative deputy chairman that his tweet was the "most superficial and inaccurate assessment” of the wartime PM.

And columnist Isabel Hardman said the claims were part of the “Miley Cyrus-isation of politics” with people seeking attention with their posts, which was "not particularly helpful".

But the MSP replied: “Heaven forbid, I tweet like a 24-year-old, because I am a 24-year-old."

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission