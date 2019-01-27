Ireland: 'No change to the backstop'
The backstop element of the Brexit plan is "not going to change", Ireland's deputy prime minister has said.

The backstop would prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit, and forms part of Theresa May's Brexit deal which was rejected by MPs.

Simon Coveney told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the EU would not ratify a deal without it.

